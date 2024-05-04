UK Intel Predicts More Russian Army Losses After Renewal Of Offensive In Eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's casualty rate will likely increase again following the resumption of offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update on Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, the average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine throughout April 2024 remained in the pattern of 2024, with 899 losses per day.

"It is likely that Russia's casualty rate will again increase over the next two months as they renew dedicated offensive operations in eastern Ukraine," British intelligence said.

Capture of Donetsk, Luhansk regions Russia's main war goal for 2024 - ISW

This follows a slight decrease in the pace of operations over the past two months since the fall of Avdiivka.

According to British intelligence, the total number of Russian losses since the start of the war now stands at over 465,000.

"It is likely that despite the extreme cost in life, Russia has fully adapted its military to attritional warfare which relies on mass over quality. This reliance on mass will almost certainly continue for the duration of the Ukraine war and have long-lasting effects on Russia's future army," the update said.