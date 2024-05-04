JCC Hosts 'Investing In Digital Economy' Forum On May 26

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -Under Royal Patronage, Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), in cooperation with Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), is organizing "Investing in Digital Economy" Forum under the theme: "Amman, Capital of Digital Economy" on May 26 in the Kingdom.The forum, which will bring together various stakeholders concerned with the digital economy and modern technology, aims to discuss "institutional" rules for building the future of the digital economy in Jordan and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), according to a JCC statement.The event aims to present Amman as the capital of the digital economy for the OIC countries, contribute "effectively" to knowledge by harnessing the "strong" content of the digital economy, and build inter-Islamic trade relations with Jordan and other world countries.The statement added that the two-day forum seeks to stimulate development of the digital economy in Jordan and other Muslim nations, introduce them to the Kingdom's key investment components, and empower entrepreneurs and startups.During the forum, "Digital Economy Competition" will be announced, aimed to stimulate entrepreneurship and support startups in the OIC countries, as the winning projects will be selected by an expert jury from Muslim countries.