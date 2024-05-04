Economic Forum To Kick Off Sunday At Dead Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -Activities of the Economic Forum for Financial, Industrial and Commercial Partnerships between Iraq, Jordan and the Region will kick off Sunday at King Hussein Convention Center in the Dead Sea region.The event is organized by the Iraqi Business Council (IBC), in partnership with Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, as the largest Iraqi-Jordanian economic regional business forum.According to the IBC Vice President in Amman and Chairman of the Forum's Preparatory Committee, Dr. Sa'ad Naji, representatives of the Iraqi President, Head of Presidency Office, Dr. Kamel Dulaimi, Iraqi Minister of Industry, a delegation from Ministry of Electricity, alongside Jordanian ministers and business owners, Arab and foreign investors and companies, and some Iraqi trade chambers are taking part in the event.Naji said the forum will feature a two-day exhibition from 2:pm until 8pm with participation of "major" commercial and industrial companies from Jordan, Iraq and Arab countries to hold joint talks with Jordanian and Iraqi decision-makers.Additionally, he noted the forum's working sessions aim to highlight the "key" investment opportunities in Jordan, Iraq and the region, prospects to implement them at the commercial and industrial levels, Economic Modernization Vision, as well as investment opportunities in Jordanian free and development zones.He also noted the sessions focus on role of the banking sector in providing financial facilities for the sectors of industry, energy, mining, transportation and infrastructure, as well as engagement of international institutions in providing funding for investment projects, and activities to display success stories of Jordanian and Iraqi investment companies.Dr. Naji, who is also the IBC Secretary, noted the forum seeks to enhance regional integration by building economic interdependence, fostering cooperation in various sectors, building long-term partnerships, creating sustainable partnerships, deepening mutual understanding among the participating countries, launching a common vision for the future of economic prosperity and development in the region.