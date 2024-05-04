Transport Ministry Inspects Marine Vessels

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transportation organized an inspection and monitoring campaign on marine vessels, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Administration of Coastal Security, the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Qatar Tourism.

The campaign, which was implemented in Al Wakra Terminal, aimed to ensure that maritime means of transport met the maritime safety requirements and the legal requirements of the entities participating in the campaign.

The Ministry's maritime transport affairs specialists inspected the maritime security and safety equipment and tools on these vessels to ensure their availability and powers, in addition to ensuring that the vessel captains adhere to safety instructions in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws and decisions.

This campaign comes within the framework of the Ministry's keenness to safeguard lives and property to enhance the safety of maritime navigation on Qatari waters.