Participants Of Spartan KYIV Race Donate 200 FPV Drones To GUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense received a batch of FPV drones from the participants of the Spartan KYIV 2024 charity run.

The GUR reported the news via Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"These 200 FPV are an important reinforcement for our units currently defending Ukraine from Russian invaders," the press service emphasized, expressing gratitude to race participants who supported military intelligence, the organizers of the Spartan Race Ukraine charity race, business partners, and everyone who made donations.

drones attack refineries in Russia's Ryazan, Voronezh region - sourc

"It was thanks to joint efforts that it UAH 3.2 million was raised to purchase these important tools for locating and eliminating Russian invaders, as well as to help a seriously wounded GUR operative," the statement reads.

The race was held on April 20.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked GUR's Department 9 for high-precision strikes.