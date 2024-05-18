The Enemy Launches Several Groups Of Shahed Drones In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Saturday, May 18, the Russians launched several groups of attack drones in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“The movement of attack UAVs through the Sumy region in the direction of the Poltava region!” the statement reads.

At 1:45 a.m., a threat of UAV strikes from the south appeared.

At 2:14 a.m., the Air Force updated the data on the movement of the attack UAVs.

“Kharkiv region - in the southwestern direction, Poltava region - in the western direction, Mykolaiv region - heading for the Kirovohrad region,” the statement said.

“The attack by attack UAVs continues: Kharkiv region - in the western direction, Poltava region - in the western direction, Kirovohrad region - heading for the Vinnytsia region,” the Air Force said in a statement at 2:51 a.m.

“Kharkiv region - in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Vinnytsia region - northwestern course,” the message reads at 3:23 a.m.

“The attack by UAVs continues: Vinnytsia region - Zhytomyr region, a new group from the south through the Mykolaiv region - in the northern direction,” the statement said at 3:56 a.m.

As reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down three Russian Kh-59 guided missiles in the sky over the Odesa region.