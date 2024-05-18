Medical Institutions Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Receive Mobile Equipment From International Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Medical institutions in the Dnipropetrovsk region received 40 mobile workstations for intensive care units, 100 laptops, and 10 printers from Finnish and American partners to facilitate and modernize their work.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“We received reinforcement from our Finnish and American partners. Equipment for medical institutions in the region. More than 40 mobile workstations for intensive care units, a hundred laptops, and a dozen printers,” Lysak informed.

According to him, the equipment was distributed among ten hospitals, one of which is located in the Nikopol district, which suffers from constant enemy shelling. The mobile equipment is extremely necessary there to quickly and conveniently use it in a shelter.

The head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized that the regional authorities will continue to modernize and facilitate the work of medical institutions and will involve as many partners as possible.

As reported, in March, Ukraine received emergency medical vehicles, a medical mobile laboratory, medical devices, and medicines as humanitarian aid.