National Guard Soldiers Hit Russian S-60 Anti-Aircraft Gun In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian National Guard soldiers used drones to hit a camouflaged Russian S-60 anti-aircraft gun.

The press service of the National Guard announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The aerial reconnaissance men of the National Guard's 23rd Khortytsia Brigade, in cooperation with fellow soldiers from another unit of the Defense Forces, struck a Russian 57-mm S-60 anti-aircraft gun," the statement said.

The camouflaged target was hit with the help of combat drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian border guards destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.