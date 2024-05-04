Opening Session Of ADB Board Of Governors Kicks Off In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board ofGovernors has kicked off in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

The Opening Session marks the official start of the AnnualMeeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honorfrom the host country.

Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and theMinister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board ofGovernors, Lasha Khutsishvili.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2through May 5 is“Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors toconsider development issues and challenges facing Asia and thePacific. Several thousand participants, including financeministers, central bank governors, senior government officials,members of the private sector, representatives of internationalorganizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, andthe media, regularly join the meeting.