Kerala: CBI Arrests Four Cops In Tanur Custodial Death Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (May 04) morning arrested four policemen in connection with the custodial death of Thamir Jiffri in Tanur, Malappuram.



The arrested policemen are-

Jinesh, Senior Civil Police Officer of Tanur station - first accused, Albin Augustine, Civil Police Officer (CPO) of Parapanangadi station - second accused, Abhimanyu, Civil Police Officer (CPO) of Kalpakanchery station - third accused, Vipin, Civil Police Officer (CPO) of Tirurangadi station - fourth accused. They will be produced in the Ernakulam CJM court today.

The CBI will demand the custody of the accused.

Thamir Jiffri (30) collapsed and died at Tanur Police Station on August 1, 2023 after being apprehended by a team from the District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) along with five others from Chelari. He had been taken into custody on narcotics charges and brought to Tanur Police Station on the night of July 31st.



The Tanur Police's FIR stated that he died after collapsing and exhibiting signs of drug usage. However, the Crime Branch investigation uncovered specific indications of "custodial torture." There were 21 wounds on Thamir's body, which indicates that he also had a serious physical assault

Post-mortem and chemical examination reports revealed signs of severe physical trauma, indicating he had been subjected to brutal beatings.

