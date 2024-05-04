Dr. Pranav Sagar from Ranchi Conferred with Degree of Honorary Doctorate , Phd and Appointed as National Vice President, WHRPC

(MENAFN- hindustan scoop)

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Pranav Sagar, a dynamic individual from Ranchi, Jharkhand, has been bestowed with a prestigious Honorary Doctorate degree PhD in business management and social services by the Honorary Doctorate Award Council received from Param Vir Chakra recipient (Honorary) Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav. Furthermore, he has been appointed as the National Vice President by the esteemed World Human Rights Protection Commission.



Hailing from the picturesque region of Ranchi, Sagar's journey is one of perseverance, dedication, and remarkable achievements. With a background in civil engineering and an MBA to his credit, he has always demonstrated a penchant for excellence in his endeavors.



Sagar's professional trajectory saw him serving as a Block Project Officer for the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of Bihar. His contributions to the development sector were commendable, reflecting his commitment to societal progress and upliftment.



However, the onset of the global pandemic forced Sagar to make a significant career transition. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, he seized the opportunity to embark on a new venture. For the past two years, Sagar has been the driving force behind his own real estate company, aptly named Sagar Property and Financials.



Under his astute leadership, Sagar Property and Financials has rapidly emerged as a prominent player in the real estate sector, offering innovative solutions and services to clients across the region. His entrepreneurial spirit and vision have been instrumental in the company's success.



Adding another feather to his cap, Sagar was recently honored with the National Icon Award for the category of real estate startup at New Delhi by honourable MP and Ex CM of UP Jagdambika Pal Ji. This prestigious accolade underscores his exemplary contributions to the industry and his unwavering commitment to excellence.



Commenting on his latest achievements, Pranav Sagar expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his dedication to making meaningful contributions to society. He emphasized the importance of perseverance, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of one's goals in the face of adversity.



Sagar's appointment as the National Vice President by the World Human Rights Protection Commission further highlights his advocacy for social justice and equality. In this new role, he aims to leverage his platform to champion the cause of human rights on a global scale.



As Pranav Sagar continues to chart new heights of success and impact, his journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring individuals everywhere, reaffirming the transformative power of passion, determination, and unwavering commitment to one's principles.



