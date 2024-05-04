Lulu Fashion Week Showcases Diverse Beauty In Kochi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) LuLu Fashion Week Returns to Kochi with Five Days of Style and Innovation! LuLu Mall, Kochi, is thrilled to announce the return of LuLu Fashion Week, a premier fashion event showcasing the latest trends and established and emerging designers. This year's event will take place from May 8th to May 12th, 2024, promising five days of fashion extravaganza.



The event will feature runway shows, and fashion talks, offering a glimpse into the future of fashion. Attendees can expect a diverse range of collections, from contemporary and evening wear to activewear and sustainable fashion.



"We are excited to provide a platform for established and emerging designers to showcase their talent and for fashion enthusiasts to experience the latest trends."



The week-long extravaganza will feature:



? Captivating Runway Shows: Witness the latest collections come alive on the runway, modeled by a diverse group of talented individuals.



Emerging Talent Showcase: Witness the future of fashion with a dedicated platform for student designers from prestigious institutions like the National Institute of Fashion Technology.



Interactive Experiences: Engage with the fashion world through interactive exhibits, workshops, and panel discussions.



More exciting details about participating designers, special guests, and scheduled events will be revealed in the coming week. Follow LuLu Fashion Week on social media for the latest updates:



Event Details



? Dates: May 8th - May 12th, 2024



? Location: LuLu Mall, Kochi ? Website: Lulu Mall Fashion Week ? Social media: #LuLuFashionWeek

