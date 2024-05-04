Permanent Representatives To UN Invited To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyevhanded over to his colleagues in the world organization letters ofinvitation to COP29 addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyevto the leaders of a number of countries, the press service of thePermanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said, Azernews reports.

"As preparations for COP29 continue, invitation lettersaddressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to theheads of state and government of El Salvador, Libya, Micronesia,New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Senegal, Seychelles, Syria, Tuvalu,Vanuatu and Venezuela were handed over by the permanentrepresentative of Azerbaijan [at the UN] to his distinguishedcolleagues accredited at UN headquarters in New York," thestatement said.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision wasmade at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 lastyear. Baku will become the center of the world and will receiveabout 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is anagreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system Conference of the Parties-is the highest legislative bodyoverseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention onClimate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to theConvention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is heldannually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin,and its secretariat is located in Bonn.