1959 -- The first Kuwaiti oil tanker "Kadhma," with a 68-member crew, docks at Al-Ahmadi port. The 46,000-ton tanker, was built in Japan on December 15. 1958.

1961 -- The police department and the general security call on citizens and residents who lived in the city, villages and external regions before 1920 until 1954 and preserved their regular residency throughout this period to report to the citizenship inspection bureaus in Al-Jibla and Al-Shamiya.

1969 -- The Kuwaiti pop singer Awwad Salem passes away at 65.

1970 -- Kuwait witnesses graduation of the first batch of cadets from the military academy (of Kuwait Army).

1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dissolves the National Assembly after MPs present a no-confidence motion against Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ahmad Khaled Al-Klaib. The development has occurred after MPs debated an interpellation motion filed by MP Abbas Al-Khedhari about typing mistakes in some copies of the Kuran, printed by the Awqaf Secretariat General.

2001 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Hamad Al-Afasi wins the gold medal in the double trap competition of the international shooting tournament held in Cairo.

2010 -- The US Claremont McKenna College grants Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah an honorary PhD in law.

2011 -- The healthcare hospital has been inaugurated in Al-Sabah health region. The hospital is situated on a 6,600-square-meter plot of land with a 91-bed capacity. Its construction has cost more than KD five million (approx. USD 16,000).

2011 -- Sheikh Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who had served as Minister of the Amiri Diwan since its establishment until 1990, passes away at 76.

2013 -- The Kuwaiti taekwondo team is crowned champion of the fourth GCC tournament held in Doha, Qatar.

2015 -- The Ministry of Finance declares a decision setting minimum capital for establishing companies.

2017 -- The Kuwaiti Dr. Abdullah Al-Muhareb, Director General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), dies at 70.

2020 -- Kuwait donates USD 40 million to the World Health Organization to fight the coronavirus.

2020 -- The Cabinet declares delay of citizens' due payments for the Credit Bank of Kuwait.

2023 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) sets up a space on the metaverse site.

2023 -- Kuwait dispatches by air 75 tons of medical and humanitarian supplies to Sudan. (end)



