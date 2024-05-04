Chemical Recycling Market Size, Global Demand | Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Chemical Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Chemical Recycling Market Share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



The chemical recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.



What are Chemical Recycling?



Chemical recycling is the process of converting polymeric waste by changing its chemical structure and turning it back into substances that can be used as raw materials for the manufacturing of plastics or other products. It breaks down the complex polymer chains of plastics into simpler monomers, which can be used to produce new plastics or other chemical products. It involves various techniques, including depolymerization, pyrolysis, and gasification. Its ability to process a wider range of plastics, including those considered challenging or non-recyclable through mechanical means, including multilayered or contaminated plastics that may be difficult to recycle conventionally.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Chemical Recycling industry?



The Chemical Recycling market growth is driven by the global concern over plastic waste and its impact on the environment, chemical recycling offers a solution by breaking down complex plastic polymers into their original chemical components, allowing for the creation of new plastics without degradation in quality. Further, the adaptability of chemical recycling technologies can process a wide range of plastics, including complex or contaminated materials, enhancing the market's appeal, especially as stakeholders seek comprehensive solutions to address diverse plastic waste streams. Additionally, governments and environmental agencies are implementing stringent regulations to limit single-use plastics and promote sustainable waste management practices by investing in technology innovations, research and development, continuing to improve the efficiency and scalability of chemical recycling processes, the market is expected to witness increased adoption and integration into broader waste management systems. Overall, the chemical recycling market growth is driving due to heightened environmental concerns, regulatory push for sustainable practices, corporate sustainability initiatives, the versatility of chemical recycling technologies, and investments in research and development.



1. By Technology:



Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Others



2. By Product Type:



Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane

Others



3. By Application:



Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Electronics

Others



4. By End-Use Industry:



Consumer Goods

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Textiles

Others



Segmentation By Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Rest of Asia Pacific



3. Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDIC (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark)

Rest of Europe



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



5. The Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA (Middle East & Africa)



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Agilyx Corporation

2. Plastic Energy

3. Renewlogy

4. GreenMantra Technologies

5. Mura Technology

6. Brightmark Energy

7. Pyrowave



