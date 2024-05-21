Ukraine's Top Prosecutor: Peace Formula Offers Answers To Some Global Challenges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Peace formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine contains answers not only to the protection of the Ukrainian state, but also addresses a number of global challenges.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, spoke of this on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The Peace formula presented by President Zelensky is an effective plan to stop the aggressor and restore a just peace. And Ukraine has already rallied an unprecedented coalition of friends and allies. The Peace formula contains answers not only to the issues of Ukraine's defense, but also to a number of global challenges," the Prosecutor General noted.

According to Kostin, the Russian war is not just a war against Ukraine, it is a war against the global order based on laws and rules.

"And restoring justice is also a global challenge, as is nuclear and food security, as is environmental protection. The world needs answers on what to do to overcome these challenges. Therefore, I am sure that more and more countries will rally around the Ukrainian Peace formula. In this context, the task of the Summit in Switzerland is to strengthen our coalition, strengthen unity, and agree on the next joint steps," he said.

Kostin expressed his conviction that such a united and determined coalition of allies will be able to stop the Russian Federation.

Answering the question of how effective the world security system is today, the head of the PGO said it was currently going through a turning point.

"I would say (that this system is going through - ed.) a moment of truth. The future of the world depends on how global security and the security and legal system will react to Russian aggression. Today it is being decided whether the civilized world will be able to prove in practice the principle proclaimed after the Second World War: that any war of aggression is the most serious international crime. Therefore, punishing Russia for armed aggression would mean a strengthening of the international legal order," the Prosecutor General believes.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are sure that the civilized world should not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dictators to break this global order.

As reported, experts believe that the Ukrainian peace plan can become the basis for preserving the global world order.