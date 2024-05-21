Chinese deputy envoy to UN accuses US of prolonging Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) The Chinese deputy envoy to the UN accused Washington of deliberately prolonging the Ukraine conflict for its own gain and spreading false accusations against Beijing during a Security Council meeting on Monday.



Ambassador Geng Shuang refuted US claims that China was providing weapons components to Russia, labeling them as "groundless" and "totally unacceptable."



Geng emphasized that China was not involved in creating or exacerbating the Ukraine crisis, nor had it supplied lethal weapons to any party in the conflict. He criticized the US for prolonging the conflict for its own benefit, contrasting China's advocacy for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution.



Highlighting the influx of weapons and ammunition supplied by the US and its allies to Ukraine, Geng cautioned against the escalation of violence, stressing that while weapons may end wars, they do not lead to lasting peace.



Moreover, Geng reiterated China's stance that US and EU sanctions on Chinese companies conducting business with Russia are unilateral and unlawful.



“China has a right to carry out normal economic and trade cooperation with all countries in the world, including with Russia, and such cooperation should not be interfered with or undermined,” the diplomat stated. “We urge the US to stop attacking, smearing, and slandering China and spreading fabrications, and stop unilateral sanctions against, and unreasonable suppression of, Chinese enterprises.”

MENAFN21052024000045015839ID1108239116