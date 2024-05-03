               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
GCC Chief Condoles With UAE Pres. Over Passing Of Sheikh Tahnoun


5/3/2024 7:13:12 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 3 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi called on UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday to offer heartfelt condolences over the passing awsy of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan.
Al-Budaiwi prayed for Allah, the Almighty, to lodge Sheikh Tahnoun's soul in Paradise, and grant Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE patience and solace, according to a statement from the GCC Secretariat. (end)
