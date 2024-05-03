GCC Chief Condoles With UAE Pres. Over Passing Of Sheikh Tahnoun

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 3 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi called on UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday to offer heartfelt condolences over the passing awsy of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan. Al-Budaiwi prayed for Allah, the Almighty, to lodge Sheikh Tahnoun's soul in Paradise, and grant Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE patience and solace, according to a statement from the GCC Secretariat. (end) skm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.