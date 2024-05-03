OIC Chief Meets Gambia Pres. Ahead Of Islamic Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 3 (KUNA) -- Gambian President Adama Barrow received Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Brahim Taha on Friday on the eve of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference.

They reviewed the final preparations for the OIC Leaders' Summit, due in Banjul, capital of Gambia, on May 4-5, according to a statement from the secretariat of the Organization.

The Summit, themed "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development" will also address key regional and international issues of importance to the OIC Member States.

The OIC Secretary-General congratulated Gambia on the excellent preparations and facilities put in place for the Summit, commending the active role of Gambia within the Organization as it assumes presidency of the 15th Islamic Summit.

On his part, President Barrow reaffirmed commitment to advancing the Organization's agenda and fostering greater unity and solidarity among its member states during and after his tenure.

The meeting also reviewed ways for strengthening cooperation between Gambia and the OIC, the statement added. (end)

