Japan Win ACF U23 Asian Cup After Beating Uzbekistan 1-0

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 3 (KUNA) -- Japan snatched the AFC U23 Asian Cup title on Friday after defeating Uzbekistan 1-0 on Friday in the final held at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

The two teams were playing cautiously all the time of the game, as they tried to score during the two halves, but strong defense of both teams squandered some opportunities.

However, Japan's substitute Fuki Yamada struck in the 91st, giving his team a precious title.

Japan, Uzbekistan and Iraq have qualified for Olympic Games Paris 2024 due in July, while Indonesia will meet Guinea to determine which one will cruise into the Olympics. (end)

