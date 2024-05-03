France Deplores Attack On ICRC Convoy In Sudan's S. Darfur

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 3 (KUNA) -- France condemned, in the strongest terms, the attack on a humanitarian aid convoy of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in South Darfur State, west Sudan.

Two people were killed and wounded three others wounded in the attack yesterday, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a statement on Friday.

The Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing a rapid recovery to those injured, the statement said.

France called on all the parties to the conflict to respect their commitments, in line with international humanitarian law that requires the protection of humanitarian and healthy sectors' workers, and allow safely, fully and unrestrictedly humanitarian aid. (end)

ma









MENAFN03052024000071011013ID1108172170