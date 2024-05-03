Kuwait Amir's Representative Arrives In Gambia For OIC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived in Bajul, capital of Gambia, on Friday, leading Kuwait's delegation at the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, due on May 4-5.

He was welcomed at the airport by Gambian Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Prof. Pierre Gomez and Kuwait Ambassador to Senegal and non-resident Ambassador to Gambia Adel Al-Amir. (pickup previous)

