Enemy Intensifies Use Of Reconnaissance Drones - Yevlash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has slightly changed the tactics of using drones: it has reduced the number of Shaheds and intensified the use of reconnaissance UAVs.

Illia Yevlash, the spokesman for the Air Force Command, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon United News, Ukrinform reported.

“We see that the tactics have changed somewhat. Recently, they have not been using or have significantly reduced the number of Shahed-type attack drones, as was the case, for example, two or three weeks ago. Now the enemy has activated reconnaissance drones to adjust its missile strikes. We can see when they use Kh-59s or ballistic missiles, of course, that they are trying to adjust this fire with the help of reconnaissance drones,” Yevlash informed.

He added that the situation is currently being analyzed, and the Ukrainian side is monitoring the use of reconnaissance UAVs, as they are smaller and harder to detect. However, as Yevlash noted, if possible, the Air Force also destroys them with air defense systems.

