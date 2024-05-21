1 Hezbollah Terrorist Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanese Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, May 22 (IANS) A Hezbollah member was killed and three civilians injured in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

Israeli drones conducted four airstrikes on villages and towns in southwest Lebanon, while its military airplanes carried out six raids in the eastern and central areas of the border region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 479 people on the Lebanese side, including 303 Hezbollah members and 89 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.