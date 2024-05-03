Railway Station Damaged In Russian Missile Attack On Chuhuiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, has damaged the building of the railway station and injured three people.

The regional prosecutor's office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Chuhuiv district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on May 3, at around 11:30, the Russian armed forces shelled the city of Chuhuiv. The building of the railway station, an apartment building and cars were damaged," the post said.

The prosecutor's office specified that three civilians had been injured, among them two 45-year-old men and a 34-year-old man. The injured were taken to the hospital.

General Staff: 134 combat clashes on front lines, most enemy attacks repelled in Avdiivka sector

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched a combined attack on the city, using two S-300 air defense missiles and two rockets of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system with cluster warheads.

Earlier reports said that Russian invaders had attacked civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv.

The regional police said earlier that three civilians had been injured.