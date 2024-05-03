Sonakshi Sinha To Join Politics Like Her Father Satrughan Sinha? Here's What The Heeramandi Actress Commented

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sonakshi Sinha has been garnering praise for her portrayal of Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest web series, Heeramandi. The talented actress, known for her powerful performances, has recently addressed inquiries about her potential venture into politics with characteristic wit and candor.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Sonakshi was quizzed about her interest in following her family's footsteps into politics, given her father Shatrughan Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha's involvement in the political arena, along with her brother Luv Sinha's foray into politics. When confronted with the question, Sonakshi's response was laced with humor as she quipped, 'No, fir vahan bhi tum nepotism nepotism karoge' (Translation: 'No, then you'll accuse me of nepotism there too').

However, beyond the jest, Sonakshi conveyed her genuine perspective, expressing doubts about her suitability for a political career. She reflected on witnessing her father's dedication to public service and concluded that she lacked the inherent inclination and temperament required for the political arena. Sonakshi emphasized that while her father possesses a natural affinity for connecting with people, she considers herself more of a private individual.

Furthermore, Sonakshi highlighted the necessity for politicians to empathize with and address the concerns of citizens from all corners of the country, a quality she feels she doesn't inherently possess. She admitted to being selectively open with only a few individuals in her life, which contrasts with the accessibility and openness expected in politics.

Concluding her thoughts on the matter, Sonakshi asserted that pursuing a political career solely for the sake of familial tradition or societal expectations holds no appeal to her. Her remarks underscored a thoughtful consideration of her own strengths and limitations, indicating a pragmatic approach to career choices.

Apart from her insights into the realm of politics, Sonakshi also shared her exhilarating experience of filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series. She recounted the last-minute decision by the filmmaker to transform a song sequence into a one-take shot, initially evoking nervousness in her. However, Sonakshi's apprehensions dissolved once the cameras started rolling, highlighting her adaptability and professionalism as an actress.