Wang Yi Met With Iranian Deputy FM Safari At SCO Meeting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ASTANA, May 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, yesterday, met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mahdi Safari, while attending a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), here.

Wang, once again expressed condolences and sympathy over the deaths of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in the recent helicopter crash.

The unfortunate incident has shocked the world, Wang said, adding that, Iran has lost outstanding leaders and China has lost good friends and partners.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has sent a message of condolence to Iranian leaders, Wang said.

In this difficult time, China firmly stands by Iranian friends, and believes that under the leadership of Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian government and people will turn their grief into strength, resolutely advance their established strategies and maintain national stability and development, Wang said.

Regardless of how the situation changes, China will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with Iran, safeguard common interests, and make endeavours for regional and world peace.

Safari, for his part, thanked President Xi and Wang, for expressing condolences at the earliest opportunity, on the tragic deaths of Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian, and thanked China for its steadfast support for Iran.

He emphasised that, Iran's domestic and foreign policies will remain unchanged, and the country will continue to advance the process of national development, under the leadership of the supreme leader.

Iran attaches great importance to its relationship with China, and is committed to enhancing cooperation in political, economic, cultural and other fields, Safari said.

He also thanked the Chinese side for promoting reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and expressed Iran's willingness to continue relevant processes, to improve relations with countries in the region.– NNN-XINHUA

