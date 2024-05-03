Shaitaan To Heeramandi To Manjummel Boys-7 OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Top OTT release this week:
Several interesting theatrical films and online series have reached OTT platforms, with more on the way this weekend. Many
of these new releases are suitable for binge-watching. This
week, various online series and films, including Shaitaan and Heeramandi, were released. Here is the complete list of recent OTT releases for the week.
Shaitaan - Netflix
The supernatural thriller Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan.
The
film
was launched
in cinemas on March 8,
and
it
will be available on Netflix on May 4.
Ajay, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak produce Shaitaan,
which is
distributed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios.
Vikas
Bahl directed the Hindi version of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. It
was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.
Manjummel Boys - Disney Hotstar
The Malayalam survival thriller film was written and directed by Chidambaram. It
was produced by Parava Films. The
cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. Based
on a true story from 2006, the film follows a group of friends from the
small
hamlet of Manjummel near Kochi who decide to take a holiday in Kodaikanal.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar -
Netflix
Set against
India's
liberation war in the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic narrative of love, power, retribution, and liberty. Heeramandi
was launched
on Netflix on May 1. The
cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Adhyayan Suman, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha. Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his web series debut with Heeramandi.
The Broken News season 2- ZEE5
Vinay Waikul directed the next thriller series, Broken News, which is scripted by Sambit Mishra. The Series is based on the reality of news reporting.
The
next
season
will see
Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar return as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal, and Radha Bhargava, respectively.
The
second season of Breaking News will be available on ZEE5 beginning May 3.
The Atypical Family-Netflix
The 12-episode online series will
be released
on Netflix on May 4. Its
cast includes Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, and Claudia Kim. The
official description of the drama on Netflix reads,
“Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern-day problems - until a mysterious woman changes everything.”
The Idea of You - Amazon Prime
The romantic comedy stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old divorced mother who
has a romance with
a young pop phenomenon called Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) after meeting him at Coachella.
The
film
is based
on Robinne
Lee's
novel
of the
same name,
allegedly inspired
by Harry Styles fan fiction.
The
Idea of You was available on Prime Video on May 2.
The Veil-Disney Hotstar
The online series premiered on Disney + Hotstar on April 30. New
episodes of the show will be published every Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. The
story follows two ladies who engage in a deadly game of truth and deception. Its
cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, Joana Biderio, and James Purefoy.
