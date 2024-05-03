Fms Of Ukraine And Czech Republic Discuss Progress In Procurement Of Shells And Other Military Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and the Czech Republic Dmytro Kuleba and Jan Lipavsky discussed the progress of the Czech initiative to purchase shells and general efforts to strengthen military assistance.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social network , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Jan Lipavsky to assess the progress of the Czech initiative and overall efforts to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine. We also coordinated joint steps for the successful holding of the Peace Summit. I am grateful to the Czech Republic for its friendly and constant support," the minister said.

As reported, the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition from countries outside the EU was presented in early February by Prime Minister Petr Fiala at the EU summit, and later Czech President Petr Pavel said at the Munich Security Conference that 800,000 pieces of ammunition could be purchased for Ukrainians from third countries.

According to the Czech government, about 20 countries have joined the procurement so far.

Czech National Security Advisor Tomáš Pojar said earlier that Ukraine should receive the first deliveries of ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative no later than June.