J&K Bank Gives Warm Send-Off To A Senior Officer

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K bank Friday gave a warm send off to one of its senior officers Aejaz Ahmad Bazaz, who retired as Deputy General Manager after serving the bank in different capacities for over three decades. Aejaz Ahmad Bazaz was currently functioning as DGM Law.
MD & CEO Baldev Prakash chaired the farewell meeting held at CHQ that was attended by General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers.ADVERTISEMENT
While commending the gentle nature of retiring DGM, MD & CEO appreciated his legal acumen and praised his contribution to the Bank. He wished the retiring officer a happy and healthy post-retirement life.
Thanking all his colleagues for their support and love throughout his career, Aejaz Ahmad Bazaz said,“I feel honoured and happy to have been part of J&K Bank family. The journey has been rewarding and I am grateful to everyone I have worked with. I would always cherish the wonderful times and friendships this institution has gifted me.”
