J&K Bank Gives Warm Send-Off To A Senior Officer

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash chaired the farewell meeting held at CHQ that was attended by General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers.

While commending the gentle nature of retiring DGM, MD & CEO appreciated his acumen and praised his contribution to the Bank. He wished the retiring officer a happy and healthy post-retirement life.

Thanking all his colleagues for their support and love throughout his career, Aejaz Ahmad Bazaz said,“I feel honoured and happy to have been part of J&K Bank family. The journey has been rewarding and I am grateful to everyone I have worked with. I would always cherish the wonderful times and friendships this institution has gifted me.”

