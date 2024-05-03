Premier League: Fight For Title, Europe, And Relegation Intertwined In Dramatic Weekend (Preview)

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 3 (IANS) Three teams are still involved in the race to win the Premier League this weekend, while three more continue their struggle to avoid relegation in a round of games with a lot to say about who will play in the European competition next season.

Arsenal and Manchester City are the two favourites in the title race, with Liverpool five points behind Arsenal and four behind City, reported Xinhua.

League leaders Arsenal are at home on Saturday lunchtime to Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth, who have already beaten their record for Premier League points tally.

Bournemouth usually press high and like to attack in numbers, which could leave them exposed to Arsenal's mobility in attack, and with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz in excellent form, a home win looks the most likely result.

Three points for Arsenal would put pressure on Manchester City in their Saturday evening match at home to Wolverhampton Wolves. Gary O'Neil has done an excellent job with the Wolves this season, but their campaign looks to be ending in mid-table after a brief flirtation with European qualification.

The Wolves beat City 2-1 in September, but Pep Guardiola's side was without the suspended Rodri for that game, and he will be in the engine room on Saturday.

With just one point separating Arsenal and City going into the weekend, goal difference could be a deciding factor. Arsenal are currently seven better than their closest rivals, there will be no taking the foot off the gas even if a win has been sealed.

Liverpool's title hopes look to have vanished amid poor recent results and stories of bad-feeling between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah. It has to hope the top two drop points and beat Tottenham, who travel to Anfield after three consecutive defeats look to have spoiled their chances of overtaking Aston Villa and climbing up to fourth.

Villa travel to face Brighton, whose season is in freefall with no wins and only two goals scored in their last six matches, as rumours continue over possible future destinations for coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Avoiding relegation and hopes of a place in Europe go head-to-head when Burnley entertain Newcastle United, with the home side now only two points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest after a run of just one defeat in eight games.

Confidence is high at Burnley after drawing away to Manchester United, but Newcastle will be a tough rival as they look to move into sixth place, with top scorer Alexander Isak in frightening form with seven goals in his last six games.

United have a difficult away game against a Crystal Palace side with ten points from the last 12 under new coach Oliver Glasner, and Palace's pacy attack could have fun against United's sometimes slapstick defending.

Chelsea's 2-0 win at home to Tottenham on Thursday gives them a slight chance of qualifying for Europe, but first, they have to navigate an always-feisty London derby at home to West Ham.

Luton will move out of the bottom three if they win at home to Everton on Friday night. Everton have nearly ensured their survival after three consecutive wins, but off-pitch financial issues continue to cloud their future, with rumours of possible administration on the horizon.

If Luton win, that would lift them above Nottingham Forest ahead of Forest's must-win visit to already-relegated Sheffield United, with the home side captained by 20-year-old Oliver Arblaster, the only bright spot in an otherwise grim season for the Blades.

The remaining game this weekend is a southwest London derby between Brentford and Fulham, who have only local pride to play for.