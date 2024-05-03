Azerbaijani FM Embarks On Working Visit To Gambia

During his trip, FM Bayramov will attend and address the 15thannual Islamic Summit Conference of the Organization of IslamicCooperation (OIC) in the Gambian capital, Banjul, scheduled for May4-5. Additionally, the FM will engage in bilateral meetings withseveral high-ranking officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.