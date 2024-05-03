Russians Shell Donetsk Region Over 2000 Times In 24 Hours, 13 Settlements Under Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, May 2, the Donetsk region suffered 2,121 enemy attacks.

This was reported by the Regional Police, according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, the police documented 2,121 enemy attacks. The Russian army fired on 13 settlements... 21 civilian objects were damaged - 14 residential buildings, an enterprise, cars, railroad tracks, power lines,” the statement said.

Hits were recorded in the towns of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Raihorodok, Andriivka, Hannivka, Kalynove in Kramatorsk district, Kostiantynopil, and Memryk.

In particular, Russians hit Memryk with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing a 12-year-old girl and a woman, and injuring two other people. Seven private houses and a car were destroyed.

According to law enforcement officials, one person was injured in Krasnohorivka and one in Velyka Novosilka as a result of artillery shelling. The shells damaged houses.

In Lyman, the enemy attacked a private house and two civilian cars. A private house was damaged in Kostiantynivka. In both cases, there were no casualties.

Two civilians killed in Russian shelling ofregion on May 2

In addition, on the night of May 3, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka. The type of weapon is currently being established. Five private houses and a civilian car were damaged, and communications were disrupted.

Police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, Russian troops killed two people and injured eight others in the Donetsk region on May 2.