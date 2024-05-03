FM, Dutch Counterpart Talk Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amsterdam, May 3 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Friday, met with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot in Amsterdam.The two top diplomats talked about efforts to prevent the war from spreading regionally, secure an immediate ceasefire, stop an Israeli attack on Rafah, and provide enough aid to everyone in the Gaza Strip.Safadi emphasized the need for coordinated action to put an end to the humanitarian crisis, bring in sufficient and timely aid, and allow United Nations organizations to operate freely to receive and distribute aid. He warned of the disastrous consequences of the ongoing aggression against Gaza and the storming of Rafah.He also emphasized that cooperation is required in order to establish a fair and all-encompassing resolution to the issue based on the two-state solution, as this is the sole path to peace and stability.Following His Majesty King Abdullah II and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's phone conversation on April 24, the two ministers reaffirmed their continued collaboration and consultation in pursuit of a ceasefire, humanitarian relief, and a just and comprehensive peace.Safadi praised the Netherlands' stance in favor of a two-state solution and emphasized the significance of the two nations' current collaboration in providing humanitarian help to Gaza.The depth of bilateral relations and their mutual desire to expand them in a number of areas were emphasized by the two ministers.