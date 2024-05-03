Representative Of Kuwait Amir Heads To Gambia For OIC Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, departed Kuwait on Friday heading to the Gambian capital Banjul where he would head the State of Kuwait's delegation at the 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, due on Saturday-Sunday.

He was seen off at the airport by the Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and ministry officials. (end)

