High Turnout Reflects Faith In Democracy: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and all the stakeholders on the high voter turnout in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.
In a tweet, the LG said,:“High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers.”ADVERTISEMENT
“I appreciate the hard work of all the stakeholders to ensure free, fair, accessible, inclusive & peaceful conduct of voting. Happy to see young voters expressing and celebrating their unshakable faith in democratic values. Hope this positive trend will continue in the next phase,” he added.
32% Of KP Voters Exercise Franchise Vote For Dedicated Township In Kashmir Valley
