A Night Of Romance And Melody With Brahms' Violin Concerto In D Major

Doha, Qatar: On Saturday, May 4, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO), with violin virtuoso Aisha Syed Castro, will bring Brahms' Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77, to life at the Qatar National Convention Center, Auditorium 3.

First performed in Leipzig on New Year's Day in 1879 by Joachim, the dedicatee, Brahms' Violin Concerto has since become a beloved classic. A three-movement concerto for violin and orchestra, it is known for its exquisite melodies and romantic themes.

Aisha Syed Castro, a violinist and Honourary Cultural Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, expressed her excitement about performing the concerto.“Brahms' Concerto is one of my favourites. It's so beautiful and romantic, and I believe it connects with people on all sorts of levels, regardless of their knowledge of classical music, I feel that even if one may not know so much about classical music, they will enjoy it,” she told The Peninsula.

Speaking about the message she hopes to convey during the concert, Castro stressed the importance of love and unity.“The concert is about sharing a connection and trying to bring people together. It's a message of love.”

In-demand Conductor, Sarah Hicks described the concerto as a“very 19th-century romantic” piece.

“It has beautiful melodies and these wonderful harmonies for a very large, full orchestra. It's dramatic, it's romantic, it's touching, it's joyful. So it's a little bit of everything. It's one of my favourite works by Dvorák, it's one of my favourite symphonies ever, so I hope people come and hear it because it's just there's a world in this one piece of music, and I want to show people a world.”

Describing the concerto's structure, Hicks said:“Each movement has a different spirit and emotion. And I love that they're so different, but they're also connected to each other. There are so many moods and many sort of different kinds of sounds to listen to, but they're all connected, and I like when things are connected.”

The performance of Brahms' Violin Concerto in D Major will take place at the Qatar National Convention Center, Auditorium 3, at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices range from QR150 to QR500 for VIP and can be purchased via the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra's website.