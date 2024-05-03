In Morning, Invaders Struck Nikopol And Marhanets Community With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian army attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"Attacks on the Nikopol region continued. First, in the evening, the aggressor hit the district center with a kamikaze drone. Then he fired at the Chervonohryhorivska community with heavy artillery. In the morning, Nikopol came under attack again. And also the Marganetska community. The occupants used drones. People were not injured," the post says.

In addition, yesterday evening the enemy launched a missile attack on the Kryvyi Rih district. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. Lysak noted that there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday Russian troops shelled Nikopol region with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones all day.

The photo is illustrative: Facebook/Serhiy Lysak