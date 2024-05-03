World Art Dubai's 10Th Edition Opens Today

( MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Today marks the official opening of the 10th edition of World Art Dubai (WAD), the Middle East's largest contemporary art fair, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. In partnership with Dubai Culture, WAD will be presenting 10,000 artworks from more than 65 local and international exhibitors, between 2nd-5th May 2024.

