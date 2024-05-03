Russian Army Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 349 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 349 times in the past day.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka. As many as 144 UAVs of various modifications attacked Komyshuvakha, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. Eleven MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. The enemy also launched 193 artillery attacks on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 17 reports of damage to residential buildings. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

As reported, according to the General Staff, 106 combat engagements occurred on the front lines in Ukraine on May 2. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 31 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA