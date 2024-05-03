LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In West Bengal, Jharkhand Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in West Bengal and Jharkhand on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will address three public meetings in West Bengal -- one in Bardhman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat at 11 a.m., another in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat at 12:45 p.m., followed by a third one in Bolpur Lok Sabha seat at 2:30 p.m. Later, he will address a public meeting in Jharkhand's Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat at 5 p.m.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.

The Home Minister will first address a public meeting in Karnataka's Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat in Hukkeri district at 12 p.m., followed by two public meetings in Maharashtra -- one in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat of Ratnagiri district at 2:30 p.m. and another in Sangli Lok Sabha constituency of Sangli district at 4:15 p.m. Later, Amit Shah will visit Goa and address a public meeting in North Goa Lok Sabha seat of North Goa at 6:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting and a roadshow in Gujarat. He will first address a public meeting in BJP district office in Dahod followed by interaction with people of Gujarat in Ahmedabad at 1:30 p.m. Later, the BJP National President will hold a roadshow at 5:30 p.m. followed by interaction with party workers at 8 p.m. in Kachchh.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address three public meetings in the state -- one in Sambhal Lok Sabha seat at 12:10 p.m., another in Badaun Lok Sabha seat at 1:45 p.m. and a third one in Aonla Lok Sabha seat at 3:35 p.m.

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a public meeting in Gujarat's Banaskantha at 11 a.m. and a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri at 3 p.m.

*Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh will address a public meeting in Badarpur Assembly constituency at 7 p.m.

* Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Lok Sabha seat and campaign for party candidate Praveen Pathak at 3:40 p.m.

*Sachin Pilot will also address a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat and campaign for former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at 10 a.m.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will address public meeting in Gujarat's Ahmedabad at 7:30 p.m.

*Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav will address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Kishni, Mainpuri, at 12:15 p.m. and another in Karhal along with wife Dimple Yadav.