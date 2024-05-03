LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In West Bengal, Jharkhand Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in West Bengal and Jharkhand on Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi will address three public meetings in West Bengal -- one in Bardhman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat at 11 a.m., another in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat at 12:45 p.m., followed by a third one in Bolpur Lok Sabha seat at 2:30 p.m. Later, he will address a public meeting in Jharkhand's Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat at 5 p.m.
Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.
The Home Minister will first address a public meeting in Karnataka's Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat in Hukkeri district at 12 p.m., followed by two public meetings in Maharashtra -- one in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat of Ratnagiri district at 2:30 p.m. and another in Sangli Lok Sabha constituency of Sangli district at 4:15 p.m. Later, Amit Shah will visit Goa and address a public meeting in North Goa Lok Sabha seat of North Goa at 6:30 p.m.
Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:
*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting and a roadshow in Gujarat. He will first address a public meeting in BJP district office in Dahod followed by interaction with people of Gujarat in Ahmedabad at 1:30 p.m. Later, the BJP National President will hold a roadshow at 5:30 p.m. followed by interaction with party workers at 8 p.m. in Kachchh.
*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address three public meetings in the state -- one in Sambhal Lok Sabha seat at 12:10 p.m., another in Badaun Lok Sabha seat at 1:45 p.m. and a third one in Aonla Lok Sabha seat at 3:35 p.m.
*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a public meeting in Gujarat's Banaskantha at 11 a.m. and a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri at 3 p.m.
*Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh will address a public meeting in Badarpur Assembly constituency at 7 p.m.
* Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Lok Sabha seat and campaign for party candidate Praveen Pathak at 3:40 p.m.
*Sachin Pilot will also address a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat and campaign for former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at 10 a.m.
*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will address public meeting in Gujarat's Ahmedabad at 7:30 p.m.
*Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav will address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Kishni, Mainpuri, at 12:15 p.m. and another in Karhal along with wife Dimple Yadav.
MENAFN03052024000231011071ID1108169276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.