Tinted Moisturisers, Cream Blushes, Setting Spray: Celeb Make-Up Artist's Tips On Dewy Make-Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Use a hydrating primer, choose tinted moisturiser and apply a cream highlighter to get that perfect fresh and dewy look even when the temperatures are rising.

Celebrity make-up artist Kinchangthui Bariamtak, who has worked with names such as Ed Westwick, Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Amy Jackson, and Sunny Leone, shared some tips with IANS on how to achieve the look.

1. Hydrated skin: Start with a well-hydrated base by using a moisturiser or hydrating primer to create a smooth canvas for make-up application.

2. Dewy foundation: Opt for a lightweight, dewy-finish foundation or tinted moisturiser that provides coverage while imparting a natural radiance to the skin.

3. Cream products: Use cream blushes and bronzers. Use very little highlighters instead of powders to add a subtle glow to your complexion. Cream products blend seamlessly into the skin for a luminous finish.

4. Highlighter: Apply a liquid or cream highlighter to the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose, to enhance your natural glow and create dimension.

5. Setting spray: Complete your make-up look with a hydrating setting spray to lock in moisture and give your skin a dewy, fresh appearance. Opt for a setting spray containing hydrating ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid for an extra boost of moisture.

6. For those who have excessively oily skin, please use a bit of translucent powder to remove the excess oil lipids from your skin.

Bariamtak also provided tips for maintaining dewy skin during the summer.

1. Cleansing: Use a gentle cleanser twice a day to remove sweat, oil, and impurities without stripping your skin's natural oils.

2. Hydration: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated from within, which helps keep the skin plump and dewy.

3. Lightweight moisturiser: Opt for a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that provides hydration without feeling heavy on the skin.

4. Sun protection: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning, even on cloudy days, to protect your skin from UV rays.