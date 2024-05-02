Explosions Heard In Mariupol And Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have rung out in the temporarily occupied port cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol.

Viktoria Halitsyna, head of the Berdiansk city military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A fire in Berdiansk. At around 20:20, residents of Berdiansk heard an explosion and then a fire broke out locally in the Kolonia residential neighborhood," the post reads.

She also added that there was currently no detailed information.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, posted on Telegram that "according to information from partners, the epicenter is in the area of the Dormash plant, where the occupiers are stationed. The ambulances are already there."

Andriushchenko also reported that a series of explosions had been reported intemporarily occupied Mariupol.

"Mariupol. Loud. Not isolated explosions. Three explosions," he said.