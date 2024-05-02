Omar Abdullah Has No House, No Land: Poll Affidavit

Comparing his past poll affidavit that Omar submitted as a candidate for assembly elections from Srinagar's Sonwar assembly segment in the year 2014, his movable assets have witnessed a decline of more than 16 percent from 65.59 lacs in the year 2014 to 54.45 lacs- a total decline of 11.45 lacs over the last ten years.

What's striking is Omar's consistent pattern of not owning any residential property or agricultural land, a status unchanged since his tenure as Chief Minister. He reiterated this stance in his recent declaration submitted by him before the returning officer Baramulla on May 2, this year. Omar is NC's candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

Furthermore, as per the poll affidavit, Omar Abdullah, a graduate in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, disclosed his marital status, stating that he is separated from his wife with divorce proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

His source of income primarily stems from a pension as a former legislator and former parliament member. Notably, he carries no loans or liabilities from any bank. His income has varied over the years, with earnings of Rs 7,92,093 in 2019-20, Rs 11,73,030 in 2020-21, Rs 13,20,460 in 2021-22, and a notable decrease to Rs 13,20,460 in 2023-24, following a peak of Rs 19,39,620 in 2022-23.

Omar, Fayaz Mir File Nominations

Earlier National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and former Rajya Sabha member and PDP candidate Mohammad Fayaz Mir on Thursday filed nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by NC's treasurer Shammi Oberoi and senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee G N Monga, Abdullah filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, the returning officer of the constituency.

PDP candidate Mir also filed his nomination papers for the constituency, which will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections.

A multi-cornered contest is on the cards in the constituency with People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed leader of the Awami Ittehad Party, Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, joining the fray.

The total number of candidates in the north Kashmir constituency has now risen to 12.

The last date for filing nominations for the seat is May 3, while the polling is scheduled to take place on May 20.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now