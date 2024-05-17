Delhi HC Sets Aside Order Upholding Arbitral Award In Favour Of Kalanithi Maran And Against Spicejet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi HC sets aside order which had upheld arbitral award in favour of Kalanithi Maran and against Spicejet.
