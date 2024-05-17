QC Takes Part In 'World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently participated in the activities of the 5th World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum (WEIF) held in Manama on May 14 to 16, in conjunction with the 33rd Arab Leaders Summit. The Chamber's delegation, led by board member Abdulrahman bin Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani, included board member Abdulrahman Al Ansari and Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori.

The delegation also included Noora Al Awlan, Director of the Research and Studies Department, and Alsayed Rajab, Advisor to the QC Chairman. Held under the theme 'Achieving the SDGs through Fostering Innovation and Economic Growth', the forum was organised by the General Secretariat at the UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office in the Kingdom of Bahrain in partnerships with the League of Arab States, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Bahrain, the Union of Arab Chambers, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, and a number of local, regional, and international partners.

In his remarks, Abdulrahman bin Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani said that the forum aims to support sustainable development by enhancing innovation and stimulating economic growth. He also stressed the vital role that entrepreneurs paly in diversifying the economy and promoting sustainability, as well as enhancing innovation. Al Abdulghani further highlighted the Chamber's interest in supporting entrepreneurs, helping them start their businesses and facilitating their participation in exhibitions. The WEIF was opened by the H E Abdullah bin Adel Fakhroo, Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce, while Dr. Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, H E Maria Fernand Garza, spoke at the opening via video conference technology.

The forum's working sessions addressed a number of topics such as building sustainable partnerships and creating a brighter future for Arab and African entrepreneurs. They also dealt with sustainable smart financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and innovation - enabling ecosystems, and investment pathways to achieve the SDGs.