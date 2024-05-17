IMD Issued Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall Till 21 May, Heatwave Likely In Haryana, UP See Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala from 20-21 May. The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are also likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next four days weather agency has also forecasted heatwaves for the next five days in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh and Bihar will likely witness heatwaves for the next four days read: Heatwave alert in 8 states today. IMD predicts wet spells in these regionsIMD Rains forecastIn its special message on Friday, IMD informed of a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and another over Rayalaseema and adjoining north Tamil Nadu in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

The weather agency said that a trough running from south Chhattisgarh to the Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels, under whose influence, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, Lakshadweep, south Karnataka are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema have also been predicted for the next 7 days orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 17-21 May and over Kerala and Mahe from 17-19 May. At the same time, the orange alert was issued over South Interior Karnataka for 20-21 May weather agency has issued a red alert for"isolated extremely heavy rainfall" over Kerala on 20-21 May Senior IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told the news agency ANI that the weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Karnataka in the next five days."Continuous western disturbances influenced Northwest India from April until the last few days, causing isolated rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand IMD Heatwave forecastKumar also told ANI that temperatures are likely to reach as high as 45 degrees Celcius in several states in May."Even today, the temperature has already reached 45 degrees Celcius in Rajasthan. In Punjab and Haryana, the temperature is also near 44 degrees Celcius, and the conditions of the heatwave are similar to Uttar Pradesh," he said."Heatwave is likely in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days and in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for four days. After that, there may be mild thunderstorms, which may cause the temperature to drop slightly," he added According to the IMD bulletin, heatwave conditions will likely affect parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh in the next five days.

Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha will also likely witness heatwaves on 20-21 May.



