'Truth Will Be Revealed': Swati Maliwal Says 'Political Hitman' Making Efforts To Save Himself As Video Surfaces

- Live Mint) "Amid ongoing political slugfest over the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, the CCTV footage of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP's heated argument with the staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on May 13, surfaced online on Friday, who has accused Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar of allegedly kicking and slapping her multiple times, reacted to the viral CCTV footage, and said that the truth will emerge.“This 'political hitman' is making efforts to save himself. Truth will emerge after CCTV footage of Delhi CM's residence, drawing room is investigated,” said Maliwal in a post on X.Also Read: Swati Maliwal case: 'Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest' - FIR details assault by Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav KumarWithout naming anyone, Maliwal also said that this time also, this 'political hitman' has started efforts to save himself
by making people post videos without any context.\"He thinks he can save himself by committing this crime,\" Maliwal further added.“Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed when CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked,\" said the AAP MP, adding,“God is watching everything.”Also Read: 'Why Kejriwal isn't taking action against Bibhav?' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Swati Maliwal 'assault' caseIn a CCTV footage, not independently verified by Live Mint, Maliwal can be heard arguing with the staff of Kejriwal's residence when they request her to leave was also heard asking officials to make her speak to Civil Lines police station SHO and the DCP Read: Swati Maliwal case: Speak on issue and apologise, FM Sitharaman tells Arvind KejriwalOn May 16, the Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter in which Kumar was also named an an accused in the case that she had given statement to the police, Maliwal hoped appropriate action will be taken, and said,“What happened to me was very bad.”On May 13, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in the national capital and alleged that she was assaulted by a member of Delhi CM's personal staff her.
