France, Japan To Deepen Economic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 2 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed visiting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, of Japan, to a working luncheon at the Elysee Palace on Thursday.

Kishida's current visit to France coincides with the 60th anniversary of Japan's accession to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The two leaders discussed a range of regional issues of common concern, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, as well as the bilateral relations, according to a statement from the Elysee.

The discussions focused on cooperation in such areas as science, technology, industry, civilian nuclear energy, space culture and new projects that could help deepen "the exceptional economic partnership" between both countries, the statement noted.

Both sides also dealt with climate issues, notably the efforts to curb global warming and conserve woodland, particularly in Papua New Guinea, and the oceans, in the run-up to the UN Ocean Conference to be held in Nice, France on June 9-13, 2025.

They also reviewed Japan's contributions to the AI governance during its presidency of the G7 last year, the statement added. (end)

