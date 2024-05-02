Kuwait Urges Protecting Cultural Heritage From Climate Change Impacts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Thursday called for rapid intervention and suitable measures to protect global cultural heritage from climate change impacts.

Delivering Kuwait's speech before the sixth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to the UNESCO Ambassador Dr. Adam Al-Mulla referred to famous heritage sites that face imminent risks due to the rising water level.

Al-Mulla said without rapid intervention and proper actions these invaluable cultural assets are subject to damage and loss that could not be fixed.

The connection between between preserving heritage, climate change and cultural dialogue is robust evidence of a relationship between humans and environment, he said.

This is shown by enhancing dialogue to have a link among views, and varied traditions and values as well as daily practical experiments, he stated.

He made a presentation on UNESCO action in this matter that led, in light of efforts of states parties, experts and international organizations, to developing and updating a political document on integrating climate change into practices to preserve heritage.

The updated document on preserving global heritage was approved in 2023 after in-depth discussions.

Combating climate change requires a multidimensional action and multilateral cooperation, with the active participation of UNSECO with international stakeholders, Al-Mulla noted.

Al-Mulla also called for actual and deep cooperation with UNESCO sectors through good programs and practices.

He hoped that this dialogue could be a start to enhance action internationally in order to preserve heritage in the face of climate change.

The forum, which will conclude Friday, tomorrow, is a unique platform of international organizations and conferences as well as prominent leaders to partake in discourse on urgent global issues. (end)

